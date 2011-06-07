Bronwyn Gruet

Dogwood

Dogwood sculpture french bulldog
Part of a series of animal heads I've been working on for the last month or so, this one is a french bulldog with branch-antlers and dogwood flowers

Posted on Jun 7, 2011
