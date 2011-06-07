Galen Gidman

Another tumblog

Another tumblog tumblog theme minimalistic blue gray typography
Wow, my stream is getting pretty full of these things. They're just so fun. :)

Here's my latest concept. Simple, but effective and — I think — good looking. Thoughts?

Posted on Jun 7, 2011
