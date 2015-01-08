Nucleo Categories

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sebastiano Guerriero
categories outline icon user business
Here is the list of icon categories that we'll be part of Nucleo (see attachment for all categories).

I'm trying to keep each icon simple, taking in mind that users can customize them through our upcoming icon app.

If you haven't heard of this project before, I'm working with the @Amber Creative team to build an icon set with super powers! You can sign up here to be notified as soon as we launch:

http://nucleoapp.com/

Posted on Jan 8, 2015
