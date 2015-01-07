Gustav Gerlach

Steelcase Chair Structure

I purchased an old Steelcase chair that was made in the 1940's. I decided to restore it so I took it apart and illustrated all of the pieces to help me remember how to put it back together. This is that illustration, I hope you like it!

