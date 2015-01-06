Abinash Mohanty

Start to Finish Loader

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Start to Finish Loader navigation vector flash design ui ux web button flat website interface loader
Download color palette

A loader concept "start to finish" for a personal ui project.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2015
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like