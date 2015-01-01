Medianet Mobile App Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
A Mobile app dashboard mockup for Medianet. This is not a real application or a UI used in a real application. This was a mock up made out of pure boredom. All Medianet Logo and the name is reserved right by Medianet.