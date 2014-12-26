Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3d Dribbble Close Clear Ui

interface website gif button web ux ui design concept flat navigation 3d
Simple animation that shows how a close button expands into "clear" as confirmation; good example of minimal design in user interface.

Dec 26, 2014
Product Designer Manager

