Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Plus Minus UI Interface Element via Dribbble

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Plus Minus UI Interface Element via Dribbble navigation flat concept design ui ux web button blueprint website interface 3d
Download color palette

A collapsible Plus & Minus UI button animation.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2014
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like