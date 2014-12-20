Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

360 Wheel Updated Dribbble

360 Wheel Updated Dribbble gif 3d animation flash interface website web ux ui design flat navigation
A Loader animation for desktop app. I am not that happy with how the animation turned out using 24 fps in flash. I will be sharing more variations soon. Let me know how you feel about it.

Posted on Dec 20, 2014
