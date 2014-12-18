Trello for Android –Materialzed

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Fyza Hashim and I have been working non-stop for several months to bring Lollipop, material-inspired realness to Trello for Android. Thanks to the awesome developers at Trello, we are excited to announce that our latest efforts are officially available on the Google Play Store.
This release is a peek of what’s to come for Trello for Android. Stay up-to-date as we add polish, dive deeper into animations, and improve user interactions.
We are constantly evolving Trello for Android and we'd love to hear your feedback.
More information can be found on the Trello Blog.