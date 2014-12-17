Jonathan Moreira
ThoughtSpot - Product page with animated 3D infographics

ThoughtSpot - Product page with animated 3D infographics webdesign dark high-tech 3d visualization infographic product gradient animation
Hey guys,

I thought I would share with you one of my favorite pages of our new website. I had the privilege to work closely with the very talented @Barthelemy Chalvet on this. It was a lot of fun to set the direction of the animated infographics, we did a bunch of iterations in order to get there. The goal was to represent in an engaging way the 5 main points of the product. Also, make sure to check out the slick animations Barth did.

- Full view
- Live

