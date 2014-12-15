Gameplan Dot Grid

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Psst.. Our Gameplan Journals are now available with blank or dot grid pages. Lays flat, sturdy, semi-water-resistant cover. You'll want a few of these.
Also, get 20% off all Dribbble Equipment, plus $1400+ worth of design goodies with the Pay It Forward Bundle. 100% profits go to providing life-changing healthcare for folks around the globe.