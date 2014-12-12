Matthew Stephens

FishingCrew Content Filtering UI

Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Hire Me
  • Save
FishingCrew Content Filtering UI fishing crew app content filtering ui live search filters
Download color palette

Just planning out the new FishingCrew content filtering UI.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 12, 2014
Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Experienced design leader. Co-Founder @ DeviantArt.
Hire Me

More by Matthew Stephens

View profile
    • Like