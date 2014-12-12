Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Friday – Let's Have a BYOB Log Party

2d animation after effects deer reindeer motion authors fireplace invitation lumberjack character animation
This dude and his friend reindeer are getting ready for a BYOB log party. We at @Motion Authors hope your Friday evening plans are just as exciting! Have a great Friday, everyone!

Also, this is part of a project that we are working on together with @Valentin Kirilov, @Alexey Kuvaldin, and @Ray East. Full video coming soon!

