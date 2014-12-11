Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Botic

Geneve

Alex Botic
Alex Botic
  • Save
Geneve typography ux illustration branding design ui app icon vector logo flat clean
Geneve typography ux illustration branding design ui app icon vector logo flat clean
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.jpg
  2. Homepage.jpg

So, I'm working on this site, and looking for some feedback. It's still a wip so any suggestions are welcome. :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 11, 2014
Alex Botic
Alex Botic
Designing the Future one step at a time🚀

More by Alex Botic

View profile
    • Like