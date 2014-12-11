Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anicons Practice

Anicons Practice icon line icon glyphs anicon animated icon ios icon mobile gif animation interaction ux
Hi Guys,

With the growing popularity of animated icons introduced by google's material design I decided to spend some time in deliberate practice in this area and here's the end result after one weekend of experimentation with path animations in After Effects.

Larger @2x view: https://d13yacurqjgara.cloudfront.net/users/124059/screenshots/1842984/anicons.gif

