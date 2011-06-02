Corbin Watkins

Color Schemmme

Corbin Watkins
Corbin Watkins
  • Save
Color Schemmme comic book digital ink grocery store screen tone
Download color palette

Pretty close to final colors on issue 1 of the corporate training comic.

Screen shot 2011 03 28 at 4.20.16 pm
Rebound of
Salad Laaady
By Corbin Watkins
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Corbin Watkins
Corbin Watkins

More by Corbin Watkins

View profile
    • Like