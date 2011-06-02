Jake Desaulniers

Chirpy Bubbles

High Order Bit just released the latest version of their iOS app for handling direct messages from Twitter. It’s a fantastic update to an already fantastic product. As a long time user of Chirpy I was really excited to get to help out with a few bits of the new UI, mainly the new chat bubbles and the color choices. If you’re using Twitter, you should be using this app.

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
