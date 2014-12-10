Big news! Picons Thin Update

Finally! A huge update of Picons Thin is out!

We are very proud to announce this release. Hours and hours have been spent to redesign the complete iconset from ground up and made it as twice as big. Each of the 1000+ icons has been built on a pixel-perfect grid, precisely hand-crafted and is sharing a consistent visual language.

This is a brand new, super slick, elegant & modern iconset. All icons are iOS 8 & Android ready, pixel perfect on both 24- and 30-px grids, making it a must-have iconset for every developer and designer. We also added vector files with strokes, so you can change the stroke width, style and color in just seconds. Refresh your website, application or print with these new icons.

Available here: http://picons.me/