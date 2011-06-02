Ross Bruggink

STAMP!

Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
  • Save
STAMP! stamp logo restaurant
Download color palette

Stamp came in the mail! Now i get to stamp some menus. Woot.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ross Bruggink

View profile
    • Like