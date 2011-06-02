Tom Prior

Klektd Stream

Tom Prior
Tom Prior
  • Save
Klektd Stream bookmarks stream navigation toolbar
Download color palette

Final iteration of bookmark stream and toolbar design for www.klektd.com - the social bookmarking tool I've been working on with @andykent

A process of constant simplification was required to get to this point, I'm working on a blog post showing how we got to this.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Tom Prior
Tom Prior

More by Tom Prior

View profile
    • Like