Yoshi Made From Dribbble Shots

Yoshi Made From Dribbble Shots yoshi snes nintendo mario game pixel dinosaur mosaic dribbble colors
I'm continuing to evolve this experiment using Dribbble's new Colors feature and a custom script. Check out other variations on this idea here: http://labs.andywise.com/dribbblemosaic

Rebound of
Mario Made From Dribbble Shots
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
