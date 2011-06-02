RaiseNoChicken

Version 2

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Version 2 design illustration print making silk screening ink
Download color palette

A llot more stylized and a slightly more interesting color palette.

6479ef1e051e34f85eb980fe31470cbf
Rebound of
I Heart Printing (and hearts apparently)
By RaiseNoChicken
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like