Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The focus here is on the Read Where part of the sidebar. Currently the site features a Where in Print and Where on Zinio section. This aims to consolidate the two and allow for future growth.
It's accomplished by overlaying the iPad graphic (view area is transparent and has slightly opaque gloss in top right corner) over existing magazine cover graphics. This allows us to reuse assets instead of creating iPad-specific graphics with each site update.