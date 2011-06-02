Chris Harrison

Read Where

Read Where wheretraveler
The focus here is on the Read Where part of the sidebar. Currently the site features a Where in Print and Where on Zinio section. This aims to consolidate the two and allow for future growth.

It's accomplished by overlaying the iPad graphic (view area is transparent and has slightly opaque gloss in top right corner) over existing magazine cover graphics. This allows us to reuse assets instead of creating iPad-specific graphics with each site update.

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
