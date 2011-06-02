Jared Laham

Tactical Logo Alts

Jared Laham
Jared Laham
  • Save
Tactical Logo Alts identity branding logo skull axe tactical
Download color palette

Some variations

36ca2f4dc9a083f23e2501f644e97fec
Rebound of
Tactical Logo
By Jared Laham
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Jared Laham
Jared Laham
Wholesome Design Director & all-round good egg.

More by Jared Laham

View profile
    • Like