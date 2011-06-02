Adam Grason

The Procession Logo

The Procession Logo logo branding apparell hourglass
Working on branding for my clothing co. It's been a lot of sketching and re sketching. I finally got to something I'm happy with and plan on pursuing this route. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Creator Of Joy Through Design
