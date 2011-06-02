Adam Grason

Aaron Leatherdale "GO TELL IT"

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Aaron Leatherdale "GO TELL IT" album music hiphop rap christian ihop–kc
Download color palette

Worked on this album artwork for Aaron Leatherdale. He just released his new single and music video. You can find it here: http://aaronleatherdale.bandcamp.com/ & the video here: http://www.youtube.com/aleatherdale

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like