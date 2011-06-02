Streams E-letter Template

Jared Hardwick

Used the nice and clean email template "Modern" made by 45royale. Customized it to fit Streams' needs.

Full size is here: http://www.streamsministries.us/ss/display.php?M=345457&C=ebdd0ca0610bd3592eda9af86f8ec3f4&S=800&L=49&N=813

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
