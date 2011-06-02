Sergey Shapiro

Wolan Law

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Wolan Law lettering letters hand-writing typography logo
Download color palette

Logo for a Law firm based on LA.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like