Breno Bitencourt

Cameo Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Cameo Logo iphone child movie pictures app web kids colors brand brand identity branding brasil brazil design design studio identidade de marca identidade visual identity logotipo logotype breno bitencourt breno bitencourt visual identity bauru logodesign logodesigner featured logo
Download color palette

Logo done for an entertainment app.

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like