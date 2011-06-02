Dark Login Form (CSSified) - Download

I said that I would try to transform the original PSD into a 100% html/css file, and I finally did!

The second field is active, there is a hover state to the button with a really nice inset shadow, and an active state where the margin-top value changes.

Since Designmoo started their marketplace, I decided to give it a try with this resource. For 5$ you get a fully layered/organized .psd and an .html+.css file.

Don't hesitate to use the coupon code: BENICE if you want 20% off.

http://laggoun.designmoo.com/store/products/dark-login-form