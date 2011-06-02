Amanda Tennant

Wandering Poste: Postcard #001

Wandering Poste: Postcard #001
Wandering Poste is a personal project that kicked-off June 1, 2011. You can check out this postcards at http://tinyurl.com/3qhsngt or the full project on my blog http://ivegonegraphic.tumblr.com/

Hope you enjoy! If you want a postcard, email me your address at amandawallace@me.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
