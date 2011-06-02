Jacqui Oakley

Brussels Foodie Map

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
  • Save
Brussels Foodie Map illustration illustrations jacqui oakley map travel hand-lettering digital vintage texture art deco
Download color palette

Foodie map of Brussels for Jamie (Oliver) Magazine. Yes, I too was delighted to find Brussels has a statue of a little boy peeing.
Full map is here: http://jacquioakley.com/brussels-food-tour-map

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley

More by Jacqui Oakley

View profile
    • Like