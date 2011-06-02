Bram Devries

Summer redesign

Bram Devries
Bram Devries
  • Save
Summer redesign blog image text
Download color palette

Currently doing a summer redesign of 2to1.be cause I feel te colors are to weak.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Bram Devries
Bram Devries

More by Bram Devries

View profile
    • Like