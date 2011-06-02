Dan Berko

Zzzaaaaaaapp!!

Dan Berko
Dan Berko
ray gun danberko identity brand logo portfolio icon illustration retro outline raygun
Mission Complete!

As my new portfolio nears completion, I couldn't help but post this before it was live. I'm so psyched about the way this came out. ( Full Size ) I'm ready for my Ray Gun business cards! :) I'll toss up a link in the comments when the site is live.

(Special thanks to Jon Contino and Brent Meyer for their fantastic feedback along the way. Much appreciated, kind sirs. )

