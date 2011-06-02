RaiseNoChicken

I Heart Printing (and hearts apparently)

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
I Heart Printing (and hearts apparently) silk screen illustration love heart print making design
Download color palette

OK, so I know this is 2 in a row for me, and third or fourth in my life, but please indulge my current obsession. I think the wood grain is too-much, and the squeegie handle is a bit fat for my taste.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like