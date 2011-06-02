John Rainsford

Untitled Purple Print

Untitled Purple Print print screenprint purple
I've been working on these for days, finally got them done and hopefully to the framer this evening. I wrote (a bit) more here: http://johnrainsford.com/articles/2011/06/02/art_exhibition_entries

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
