Brains

Brains illustration comic art zombie drawing
A comicbook cover - bit of fun remeniscing my obsession with 80s zombie movies. The finished artwork size is a3 portrait. Full Shot here http://www.titaniumshell.com/?page_id=5

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
