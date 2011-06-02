Lachlan Tatt

Photos 2

Lachlan Tatt
Lachlan Tatt
  • Save
Photos 2 ios photos wooden lion
Download color palette

I worked on the wooden frame and overall, made it less flat, and more defined. Do you prefer the icon to the right, or left?

9a1a4d2b6417fcdf1dc33ce1a4c51409
Rebound of
Photos
By Lachlan Tatt
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Lachlan Tatt
Lachlan Tatt

More by Lachlan Tatt

View profile
    • Like