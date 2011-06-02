superdeluxesam

Blockquote Idea

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
Blockquote Idea blockquote quote speech text typography web wip
Download color palette

Thinking about blockquotes for an current web design project

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like