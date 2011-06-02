Kate McInnes

Coin Rendering Test

Spent most of the day - on and off - tweaking the right side coin in PS, I couldn't get the perspective right... I went into AI and made a 3D ellipse shape to model the perspective from for the image on the left (made the shape then pasted it into PS as a shape layer)... It's looking much better. I'll have another go at the 2nd image using the same technique later.

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
