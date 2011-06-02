Allan Lorde

Dribbleburst

dribbble pink logo white burst
Done for a blog post about my Dribbble experience so far.
http://elnegromagnifico.blogspot.com/2011/06/dribbblin.html

Rebound of
Burst
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
