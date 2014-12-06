Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Final Tilted Sublime Icon

Final Tilted Sublime Icon sublime text sublime text 2 3 replacement icon yosemite tilted ocean base16
Here's the tilted final version of the replacement icon! Hope you like it,

Colors based on Base16 Ocean
Theme and Font based on Spacegray by @Gadzhi Kharkharov

.ICNS and the source .SKETCH Files are attached.
The .ZIP contains all icon and source files.

sublime-replacement-tilted.zip
2 MB
Post5
Rebound of
Yosemite Sublime Text Icon
By Jannik Siebert
Posted on Dec 6, 2014
