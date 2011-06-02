Floris Voorveld

Gura 1 V3

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
Gura 1 V3 logo wordmark typography texture wip
Download color palette

The G and a indeed do look better now imo. I think I was too focused on the negative space in the counter.

511a201d390415da8a59f7650e0af51d
Rebound of
Gura 1 V2
By Floris Voorveld
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like