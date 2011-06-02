Michael Williams

Yashica FX-3

Yashica FX-3 photography camera
Nice! Great idea for a "playoff". This is my Yashica FX-3. Got it at flea market in Seoul, so no manual to scan, but was able to find the drawing online.

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
