Leo Lin

"In-icon" uploading status

Leo Lin
Leo Lin
  • Save
"In-icon" uploading status
Download color palette

It will be used in the 1.1 of our Plurk client. http://mrplurk.com Plurk is still popular in Taiwan for an unknown reason...

Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Leo Lin
Leo Lin

More by Leo Lin

View profile
    • Like