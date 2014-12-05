Octoject Game App UI via Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
The octopus has to avoid corals and sea plants. The player has to help the octopus to eat and survive as long as possible. To avoid the see plants he has to tilt the smartphone. The longer the octopus survives the more points the player will earn.
