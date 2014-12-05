Abinash Mohanty

Octoject Game App UI

game navigation ios iphone android ipad arcade illustration design ui ux app
Octoject Game App UI via Dribbble game navigation ios iphone android ipad arcade illustration design ui ux app
The octopus has to avoid corals and sea plants. The player has to help the octopus to eat and survive as long as possible. To avoid the see plants he has to tilt the smartphone. The longer the octopus survives the more points the player will earn.

Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

