Trent Walton

FoMoCo

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
  • Save
FoMoCo black white ford texture illustration
Download color palette

I recently noticed this older Ford parts division logo on a radiator hose.

I'm not sure how prominent this brand is anymore, but imagine a black truck with "FoMoCo" on the front grille.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like