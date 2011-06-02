Glenn Thomas

Startofacity

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Startofacity illustration texture cd artwork city new york
Download color palette

Have 2 days to build a detailed illustrated city for a CD Cover. Gotta get to it! Basing it around a 1950's New York/Gotham city vibe.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like