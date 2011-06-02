Jenn Duong

Vanessa

Jenn Duong
Jenn Duong
  • Save
Vanessa illustration photoshop drawing gaming fanart painting
Download color palette

Finally finish this commission. D: Final version will be posted at http://jenn-duong.com :3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2011
Jenn Duong
Jenn Duong

More by Jenn Duong

View profile
    • Like